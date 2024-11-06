Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, revealed Wednesday that his client recently underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The elbow gave Bregman trouble for much of the second half, keeping him out of some games and limiting him to designated hitter duty in others. The good news is that he's expected to resume hitting in a few weeks, per Boras, and should be 100 percent well ahead of spring training. A free agent, Bregman slashed .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and won his first Gold Glove in 2024.