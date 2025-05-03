Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Bregman's torrid stretch continued Friday, as he's now riding a 12-game hitting streak and four-game extra-base hit streak. During his 12-game hit streak, the star third baseman is batting .396 (19-for-48) with four homers, six doubles, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored. Friday also marked Bregman's fifth outing with multiple extra-base knocks.