Bregman went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

Bregman gave the Red Sox the lead in the third inning with an RBI single, and he followed that up with a two-run double in the fifth frame to give Boston a 4-1 advantage. The 31-year-old third baseman has had a productive start to his Red Sox tenure and is slashing .302/.376/.521 with one stolen base, 15 runs scored, four home runs and 19 RBI in 96 plate appearances this season.