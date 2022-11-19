The Cubs declined to tender Vizcaino a contract for 2023, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
VIzcaino was part of the 2021 return for Anthony Rizzo, but things didn't pan out for him in Chicago. He battled an arm issue in 2021 and didn't return to the mound in 2022, although the exact reason for his absence last year was not disclosed.
