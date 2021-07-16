Vizcaino (arm) began a rehab assignment with the Yankees' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate on July 8 and has made two one-inning appearances for the club, giving up a run on one hit and three walks while striking out four.

Vizcaino was shut down for the first two months of the minor-league season while contending with right arm soreness. The 24-year-old is expected to settle at High-A Hudson Valley once he completes his rehab assignment, but for the time being, he resides on the Yankees' 60-day injured list after the big club chose to add him to the 40-man roster during the offseason.