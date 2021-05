Vizcaino has a sore arm and will miss the start of the minor-league season, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Callis says the Yankees hope Vizcaino will join an affiliate (likely High-A or Double-A) in the near future, but given the nature of the injury, we should consider him out indefinitely. Vizcaino has velocity, athleticism and a nasty changeup all working in his favor. He could breakout this year if he can get 100 percent healthy.