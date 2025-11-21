The Tigers non-tendered Ibanez on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Ibanez had been projected to make around $2 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, and the Tigers have decided against giving him that raise. The right-handed-hitting Ibanez is a career .280/.327/.452 hitter versus left-handed pitching and offers some defensive versatility, so he shouldn't have trouble landing a job elsewhere.