Ibanez went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Dodgers.

Ibanez was hot at the plate from the start, lacing a 107.2 mph double to lead off the bottom of the first inning in what ultimately turned into a four-hit performance. Including Sunday's standout showing, he's hitting .400/.464/.560 with four doubles, three RBI and three runs scored through nine spring appearances. It was a hectic offseason for the 32-year-old, who was non-tendered by the Tigers in November before signing with the Dodgers in early January, only to be designated for assignment less than a month later and ultimately claimed by the Athletics on Feb. 6. Known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching, Ibanez is in the mix for playing time at third base alongside Max Muncy and Darell Hernaiz.