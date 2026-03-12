Ibanez started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks.

Ibanez opened the scoring for the Athletics, driving his first homer of the Cactus League in the second inning off Ryne Nelson. The veteran has put forth strong numbers this spring, slashing .387/.441/.613 with a homer, four doubles and six RBI across 11 appearances. Max Muncy entered spring training as the presumed favorite for the third-base job, but Ibanez's impressive spring showing, coupled with his versatility to play multiple infield positions and track record of hitting left-handed pitching, gives him a compelling case to make the 26-man roster and see regular-season opportunities for the Athletics.