Zabala has signed a contract with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
Zavala spent the 2023 season at Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization, posting a 4.25 ERA and 103:49 K:BB over 65.2 frames. His only major-league experience came in 2022 with the Marlins, when he made two scoreless appearances.
