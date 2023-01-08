Zabala signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Saturday.

The 26-year-old received his first taste of the big leagues for a brief spell in 2022, making two relief appearances with Miami. He otherwise split time between Triple-A Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola, logging a 9.79 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 26.2 innings between the two stops. Zabala will provide the Tigers organization with relief depth in the upper levels of the minors.

