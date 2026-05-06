The Angels released Zabala on Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Zabala joined Los Angeles on a minor-league deal in mid-January after spending his previous two seasons in Japan. He didn't break camp with the big-league club and recorded a poor 6.30 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB over 10 innings spanning nine relief appearances with Double-A Rocket City. Zabala has just two games of major-league experience -- he gave up three hits and a walk but no runs across 2.2 frames with Miami back in 2022.