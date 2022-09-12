The Marlins selected Zabala's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Fellow reliever Andrew Nardi was optioned to Jacksonville to clear a spot on the 28-man active roster and in the bullpen for Zabala, who is up with Miami for the third time this season. Over his previous two stints in the big leagues, Zabala struck out two across 2.2 scoreless innings between two relief appearances.
