Joyce (shoulder) is expected to begin a throwing progression within one month, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Joyce noted Monday that his shoulder is feeling healthy, though he's not yet sure if he'll be a full go by spring training. "It's going great," said Joyce. "I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life. Shoulder feels good. So it's come along better than I could have expected." The team should continue to provide updates on Joyce's status as he makes his way through his throwing progression.