Marsh went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mariners.
Marsh singled and stole second in the seventh inning. This was his first steal since April 28 and his fourth theft of the year. The 24-year-old outfielder has maintained an uninspiring .246/.300/.369 slash line with six home runs, 30 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven doubles through 224 plate appearances. He should continue to play regularly versus right-handed pitchers as the Angels' primary left fielder while Juan Lugares handles the short side of the platoon.