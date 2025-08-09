Teodosio was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers with an apparent head injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Teodosio stumbled and hit his head against the outfield wall while making a catch in the third inning. He managed to stay in the game for the rest of the frame but was pulled when the Angels took the field in the fourth. Interim manager Ray Montgomery said after the game that the outfielder is feeling much better, per Fletcher, though it's still unclear if Teodosio will be able to play Saturday.