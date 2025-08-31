Angels' Bryce Teodosio: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Teodosio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Teodosio has been serving as the Angels' everyday center fielder for much of August, but he'll get a breather for the series finale in Houston after he had started in each of the last 18 games while slashing .170/.237/.245 with zero home runs and one stolen base. Jo Adell will slide over from his usual spot in right field to cover center field in place of Teodosio.