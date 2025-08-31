Teodosio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Teodosio has been serving as the Angels' everyday center fielder for much of August, but he'll get a breather for the series finale in Houston after he had started in each of the last 18 games while slashing .170/.237/.245 with zero home runs and one stolen base. Jo Adell will slide over from his usual spot in right field to cover center field in place of Teodosio.