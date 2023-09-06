Dana hasn't pitched for High-A Tri-City since July 15 due to general fatigue, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 19-year-old righty has done more than hold his own in 68.1 innings between Single-A and High-A, logging a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 68.1 innings. He logged six-plus innings while striking out 25 batters across his three most recent starts. Dana hasn't been placed on the injured list, and the Angels are apparently just managing his innings in his first full pro season.