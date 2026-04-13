The Angels transferred Dana (illness) from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Dana was brought along slowly during camp after being diagnosed with mononucleosis in late January, but after regaining weight and stamina and building up at extended spring training, he's finally ready to join the rotation at Salt Lake. The 22-year-old righty has made eight starts in the majors over the past two seasons but will likely need to show health and effectiveness at Salt Lake for at least a handful of outings before potentially receiving a call-up to the Angels.