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Angels' Caden Dana: Fires three scoreless frames

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Dana (illness) walked three and recorded three strikeouts over three scoreless innings against Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Dana has been struggling to put together a solid outing after experiencing fatigue related to a January diagnoses of mononucleosis, and while he didn't work deep into Saturday's matchup, he looked much more like himself. He made no mention of feeling fatigued in an interview one day after his start with sideline reporter for the Bees, Sammy Miller, so it looks as though he'll continue to build back up after a slow start to the 2026 campaign.

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