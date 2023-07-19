Dana has a 0.96 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB in 18.2 innings over his last three starts for High-A Tri-City.

Dana, who won't turn 20 until December, was jumped from Single-A Inland Empire after just three starts to High-A, where he is the youngest pitcher to throw 20-plus innings this season. The 6-foot-4 righty was famously given a record-setting $1.5 million signing bonus in the 11th round last year, and it appears to have been money well spent. Dana sits in the mid-90s with his fastball, which has good movement, and he also throws a plus slider. He is an exciting pitching prospect long term, given how good he already is at such a young age and how much better he could be in a few years if he stays healthy.