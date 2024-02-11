The Angels have included Dana among their 27 players who have been given an invitation to participate in major-league spring training.

Dana is one of the organization's top pitching prospects after posting a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 89:30 K:BB over 68.1 innings across 14 starts between Single-A and High-A last season. The right-handed hurler was selected by the Angels in the 11th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft and enters the 2024 campaign having turned 20 years old in mid-December. Dana isn't likely to see regular-season major-league action until 2025.