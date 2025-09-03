The Angels will recall Dana from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday's game against the Royals, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

With Victor Mederos (shoulder) and Tyler Anderson (oblique) both on the shelf with injuries, the Angels will turn to Dana to make a spot start Wednesday. The 21-year-old hasn't fared well in the majors throughout his young career, allowing 16 earned runs in 16.1 innings while striking out 14 batters and walking 12. He also carries a 5.93 ERA through 82 frames in Triple-A this season, making him an extremely risky fantasy option against a Royals offense that boasts a .763 OPS since Aug. 1.