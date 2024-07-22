Fulmer allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings Sunday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Fulmer was clean through two innings, but the Athletics would put up two runs against him in the third on a pair of doubles. He later allowed a solo home run to Miguel Andujar in the fifth, who would end up being the last batter he would face for the afternoon. Fulmer wasn't nearly as effective as his last start, but he managed to reach 77 pitches once again while registering eight swings and misses. The Angels haven't revealed a long-term pitching plan for Fulmer yet for the rest of the year, but it's likely he sticks in the rotation for at least another turn, which is expected to come against the Athletics again. Fulmer now sports a 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB in 51.2 innings.