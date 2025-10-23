Carson Fulmer: Elects free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fulmer (elbow) cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency.
Fulmer turned in a 5.83 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 29.1 innings with the Angels this year before a right elbow strain put an early end to his season in August. The 31-year-old will now have the freedom to choose where he begins the 2026 campaign, though he will likely have to settle for a minor-league pact this winter.
