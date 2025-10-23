Angels' Carson Fulmer: Sent outright to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels outrighted Fulmer (elbow) to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.
Fulmer can decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants, but it's unclear what his intentions are. The righty's 2025 season ended in prematurely due to an elbow strain, but he did not require surgery and should heal after an offseason of rest.
More News
-
Angels' Carson Fulmer: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Angels' Carson Fulmer: Unlikely to pitch again this season•
-
Angels' Carson Fulmer: Shelved with elbow inflammation•
-
Angels' Carson Fulmer: Mops up in Sunday's loss•
-
Angels' Carson Fulmer: Contract selected by LAA•
-
Angels' Carson Fulmer: Gets MiLB deal with Angels•