The Angels outrighted Fulmer (elbow) to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Fulmer can decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants, but it's unclear what his intentions are. The righty's 2025 season ended in prematurely due to an elbow strain, but he did not require surgery and should heal after an offseason of rest.

