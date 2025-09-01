Angels' Carson Fulmer: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels transferred Fulmer (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
Fulmer was diagnosed with a right elbow strain last week and is now officially out for the rest of the season. The 31-year-old posted a 5.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 29.1 innings across 13 appearances with the Angels and will be a non-tender candidate this offseason.
