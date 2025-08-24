The Angels placed Fulmer on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation.

According to MLB.com, Fulmer sustained the injury while throwing a changeup during his relief appearance in Saturday's 12-1 loss to the Cubs. Before departing, Fulmer was charged with six earned runs on seven hits and one walk over 1.1 innings, bringing his ERA up to 5.83 for the season. Though the Angels are labeling his injury as inflammation, Fulmer will undergo further testing as the team looks to rule out a more significant issue to his elbow, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.