Silseth has been pushed out of the Angels' rotation and will rejoin the bullpen, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The arrival of Lucas Giolito created a logjam in the Angels' rotation, and now that Patrick Sandoval has been confirmed as Tuesday's starter against Atlanta, Silseth becomes the odd man out. Silseth has bounced back and forth between the bullpen and rotation all season, putting up a 4.44 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 24.1 innings in the process.