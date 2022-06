Silseth (1-2) took the loss Friday as the Angels were routed 10-0 by the Phillies, giving up four runs on four hits and a walk over 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Homers by Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott accounted for all the damage off Silseth, who needed 42 pitches (24 strikes) to record five outs. The rookie right-hander has regressed quickly after tossing six scoreless innings in his debut, and he'll carry a 4.96 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through 16.1 innings into his next outing.