Silseth (elbow) threw three scoreless innings Friday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters, in a rehab appearance with the Angels' Arizona Complex League team.

Silseth looked good in the outing and threw 23 of his 39 pitches for strikes. The right-hander has been on the shelf since April 8 but is nearing eligibility to return from the 60-day IL. Silseth will almost certainly need at least one, and likely multiple, additional rehab starts before he's ready to be activated. With struggling Reid Detmers demoted to the minors Saturday, there is a space in the big-league rotation available for Silseth upon his return.