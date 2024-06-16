Silseth (elbow) will make a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

In the third start of his rehab assignment this past Tuesday, Silseth built up to 71 pitches, but he was blitzed for six earned runs on four hits and five walks while lasting just 2.2 innings for Salt Lake. Though Silseth appears to be fully stretched out for a traditional starting role at this point, the Angels will likely want to see him execute better at Triple-A before bringing him back in the rotation. If Silseth can keep the free passes in check Sunday, he could get the green light to return from the 60-day injured list for next weekend's Freeway Series against the Dodgers.