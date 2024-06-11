Silseth (elbow) is making a rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and is expected to pitch about five innings, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Registerreports.

The right-hander threw 56 pitches over four frames in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League during his second rehab outing last week, and he'll move to the upper minors for his third start. Jose Suarez is making a spot start Tuesday for the Angels, but Silseth could step into that spot in the rotation Sunday in San Francisco with a strong showing with Salt Lake.