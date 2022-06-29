Silseth allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox.

Silseth cruised through four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth. He exited after giving up a game-tying two-run home run to Josh Harrison. Long balls were a problem during Silseth's previous stint in the majors, and he's now given up five homers in 20.2 innings. The rookie right-hander has a 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB in five major-league starts. It's unclear if he'll get another turn -- if he does, he's projected to start in Miami next week, though the Angels could opt to take advantage of off days Thursday and Monday to temporarily switch to a five-man rotation.