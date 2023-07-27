Silseth is no longer set to start Thursday, as the Angels will instead have Shohei Ohtani and Patrick Sandoval start Games 1 and 2, respectively, of the team's series-ending doubleheader in Detroit, MLB.com reports.

After Wednesday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, Silseth and Patrick Sandoval -- who had been scheduled to start Wednesday -- were initially announced as the team's starters for the twin bill. However, the Angels later reversed course and moved Shohei Ohtani up from his start Friday in Toronto to start Thursday. The change may have been related to the Angels' acquisition Wednesday of Lucas Giolito, who is expected to settle into the Los Angeles rotation right away and will likely make his team debut during the Toronto series. The arrival of Giolito now gives the Halos seven starters, and Silseth will most likely find himself as the odd man out if manager Phil Nevin elects to maintain a six-man rotation moving forward. The Angels haven't clarified their plans for Silseth, who could move to the bullpen or perhaps return to Triple-A Salt Lake to stay on a regular starting schedule.