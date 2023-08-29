The Angels placed Silseth (concussion) on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday.

Silseth had to be hospitalized after taking a cross-infield throw to the back of the head during his start Saturday against the Mets. He was initially cleared of a concussion, but the Angels will play it safe with the 23-year-old right-hander as he continues to be evaluated. Silseth has pitched to a 4.10 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 53:23 K:BB through 48.1 innings (seven starts, eight relief appearances) this season.