Silseth was recalled from Double-A Rocket City and will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Silseth saw his first big-league action from mid-May to early June before being sent back to the minors, but he'll rejoin the Angels' starting rotation Tuesday versus Chicago. The 22-year-old delivered six scoreless frames during his MLB debut but struggled over the three subsequent outings with a 7.84 ERA and 7:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings.