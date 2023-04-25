Silseth (finger) was scratched from his start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Silseth left his start with the Bees on Thursday with a blister issue, so it's very possible the right-hander's absence is related to that issue. The 22-year-old is considered one of the best pitching prospects in the system, and he could be making starts for the Angels this summer if healthy.
