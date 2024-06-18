Silseth (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday against Reno, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth is set for a fifth rehab start and third with Salt Lake. The 24-year-old has been on the injured list since April 8 due right elbow inflammation, but he appears to be closing in on a return to the major-league roster. Through two starts at Triple-A, Silseth has struggled a little, surrendering nine runs on 11 hits and eight walks while striking out seven batters over 7.2 innings. He'll look to put together a more successful outing Friday versus Reno.