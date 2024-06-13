Silseth (elbow) struck out three and gave up six earned runs on four hits and five walks over 2.2 innings Tuesday in his rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Silseth struck out 10 over seven shutout innings between his first two rehab outings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, but he struggled with both his control and command Tuesday while shifting his rehab to a higher-level affiliate. The Angels had hoped that he would build up to about five innings in Tuesday's rehab outing, but he fell well short of that benchmark, even though he pushed up his pitch count to 71 (35 strikes) after tossing 56 pitches in his prior outing in the ACL. Though Silseth could be a candidate to return from the 60-day injured list to rejoin the big-league rotation as soon as Sunday in San Francisco, the Angels may prefer to have him make one more start in the minors to iron out his control.