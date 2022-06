The Angels plan to call Silseth up from Double-A Rocket City to start Tuesday against the White Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Silseth earned four starts with the Angels from mid-May to early June but was optioned back to Double-A after posting a 4.96 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 16.1 innings. If Silseth can improve his performance this time around, he should have the chance to stick in the rotation after Reid Detmers was demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.