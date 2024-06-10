Silseth (elbow) struck out seven over four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and no walks in his second rehab start Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Silseth has now turned in seven scoreless frames over his first two rehab outings in Arizona. Though Silseth has yet to walk a batter in either start, he hasn't exhibited pristine control, as he's uncorked two wild pitches and has hit two batters between those contests. More importantly, however, Silseth hasn't experienced any setbacks with his right elbow and has continued to increase his workload. He built up to 56 pitches Thursday and could reach the 70-pitch mark in his third rehab start, which will likely come Tuesday or Wednesday with a yet-to-be-determined affiliate. After he completes his next rehab start, Silseth could be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list and slot back into the Angels rotation.