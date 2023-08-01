Devenski (hamstring) began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, striking out three and allowing one hit over a scoreless inning.

Devenski landed on the 15-day injured list July 17 with a right hamstring strain but shouldn't require too much ramp-up time before making his return to the Angels bullpen. Prior to landing on the IL, Devenski had scooped up three wins and 10 holds while pitching to a 5.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings.