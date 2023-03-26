Devenski is staying with the Angels rather than opting out of his minor-league deal, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Devenski had the option of declaring himself a free agent since the Angels didn't add him to their 40-man roster by Saturday, but the veteran hurler has instead decided to stick with the organization. Devenski struggled mightily with an 8.59 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 14.2 innings between the Diamondbacks and Phillies last season, but he'll try to work his way back to the majors through Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate.