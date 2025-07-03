Angels' Christian Moore: Exits early Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore was removed from Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to an apparent wrist injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moore landed awkwardly on his left hand/wrist while diving for a groundball in the sixth inning and immediately came out of the game. He'll presumably head in for imaging to determine the extent of the damage done, and the Angels should provide more information on his status in the near future.
