McGuire (0-2) allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one as he recorded one out and picked up the loss Sunday against Cleveland.

McGuire was removed from the game after retiring just one batter on 25 pitches. He surrendered a three-run homer to Jose Ramirez prior to exiting his outing. McGuire's spot start certainly didn't go as planned, as the Angels were hopeful he'd eat up some innings with Tyler Skaggs (hip) on the shelf. Following McGuire's brief start, he figures to head to the bullpen or the minor leagues with Skaggs expected to return next time through the rotation.