The Angels optioned Guzman to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Guzman had himself a nice spring, going 5-for-17 at the dish with a home run, two RBI and four runs scored through nine Cactus League contests. However, after posting a .566 OPS and striking out 22 times in 13 MLB games last year, the Angels will send him back to Triple-A to begin the 2026 campaign. The 22-year-old infielder could receive a promotion to Los Angeles midway through the season if he continues to hit well and improves his discipline at the plate.