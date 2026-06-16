Angels' Donovan Walton: Homers again Monday

Walton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to Arizona.

Walton gave the Angels an injection of hope with a solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning to narrow the team's deficit to one run, but the comeback attempt fell short. After beginning his season homerless over 17 contests, Walton has now gone deep in back-to-back games and is batting a robust .583 (7-for-12) with four RBI across his past four appearances. He was out of the starting lineup three straight games from June 9 to June 12, but Walton has started at DH in each of the Angels' subsequent three contests.