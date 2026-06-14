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Angels' Donovan Walton: Three hits, two RBI in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Walton went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Rays.

Walton looked to be picking up more playing time early in June, but he's since slipped back into a bench role. The versatile defender has made his last two starts at designated hitter as Denzer Guzman and Nick Madrigal most often handle third base in recent games. Walton is batting .294 with a .706 OPS, no home runs, four doubles, three RBI, eight runs scored and no stolen bases over 55 plate appearances in the majors this season.

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