Pena (hamstring) is physically ready to come off the injured list, but the Angels have yet to determine who he will replace on the active roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pena went on the 10-day IL on March 31 and has been eligible to return since last weekend. Though he appears physically capable of rejoining the big-league bullpen, it remains to be seen how soon that will happen given the team's uncertainty about who to send down. While the Angels are off to an 8-5 start, their 4.18 bullpen ERA is ranked 15th in MLB.